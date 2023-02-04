Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:XRX opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Xerox by 654.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

