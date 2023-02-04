XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $95.12 Million

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $95.12 million and approximately $84,634.03 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for $3.36 or 0.00014406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

