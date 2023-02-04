Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. Xometry has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835,286 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835,286 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $858,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,755.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,737 shares of company stock worth $4,349,673. Insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

