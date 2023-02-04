XSGD (XSGD) Market Cap Reaches $45.81 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003250 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $45.81 million and approximately $403,393.24 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,440,030 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

