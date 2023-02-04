yOUcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $957,609.33 (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and $957,609.33 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

yOUcash’s launch date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

