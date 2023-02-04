Zambesigold Trading Down 0.9% This Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $47.18 million and approximately $18,449.91 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.80 or 0.00430356 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,875.64 or 0.29355012 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00415671 BTC.

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars.

