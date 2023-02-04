ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Nuways

Nuways set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, January 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, November 11th.
ZEAL Network Stock Performance
Shares of ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($21.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. ZEAL Network has a 1 year low of €16.00 ($17.39) and a 1 year high of €24.40 ($26.52). The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.00.
About ZEAL Network
ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
