Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,735 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

