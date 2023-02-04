Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 277.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.97 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

