Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 8,893 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BCE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,467 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in BCE by 523.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,872,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,662 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in BCE by 31.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,431 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

