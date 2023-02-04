Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $53.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unilever Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.