Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.48 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom Trading Up 0.4 %

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $108.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

