Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in S&P Global by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
