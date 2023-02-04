Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $4.13 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after buying an additional 229,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 517,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,580,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.11. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

