Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $365.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.46 and a 200 day moving average of $271.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $412.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Featured Stories

