Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 974 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

NYSE ZTS opened at $167.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $205.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

