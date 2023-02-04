Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

ETN opened at $163.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.