Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

