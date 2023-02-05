11,320 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Purchased by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,320 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

About Harmony Gold Mining

Shares of HMY opened at $3.44 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Featured Articles

