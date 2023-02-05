12,449 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43.

