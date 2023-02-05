13,177 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $675.81. The company had a trading volume of 465,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,326. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $685.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $639.86.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

