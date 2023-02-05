257,449 Shares in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61.

