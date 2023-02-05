7Pixels Trading Down 3.8% This Week (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00015197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $56.80 million and approximately $27,981.23 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.45179496 USD and is down -8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,873.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

