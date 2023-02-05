9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 423 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $107.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 59.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.