9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after buying an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after buying an additional 162,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,560,000 after buying an additional 595,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $108.11 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.