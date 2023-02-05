AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

