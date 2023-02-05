AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,552,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $256.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

