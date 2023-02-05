Achain Price Reaches $0.0013 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $101,210.33 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005201 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000853 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

