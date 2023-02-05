Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.