Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,890 shares during the period. American Express comprises 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $178.86 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.88. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

