Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.