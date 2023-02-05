Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.83 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,404 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 658,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 102,995 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,657 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.9 %

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

