Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 99,152.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 190,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.