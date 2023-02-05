Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $18.70 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $264.23 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

