Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,868 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,717 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,181. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block Trading Down 4.2 %

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $84.71 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.