Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,989 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Boise Cascade worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

