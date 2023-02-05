Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,438 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 0.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,781,000 after acquiring an additional 440,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.06.

American Tower Trading Down 2.3 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $222.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.32 and a 200-day moving average of $228.79. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,848 shares of company stock worth $1,567,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

