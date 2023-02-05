Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $66,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PG opened at $142.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.84. The stock has a market cap of $336.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

