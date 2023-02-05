Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $44.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,984. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

