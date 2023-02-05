ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.678 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

ALLETE has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALE opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 295.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALE. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.