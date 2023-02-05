Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.36) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Pharma from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 105 ($1.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

APH opened at GBX 63.30 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88. Alliance Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 34.14 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 122 ($1.51). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.32. The firm has a market cap of £341.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,165.00.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

