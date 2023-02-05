Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 21,214 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,326,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $68,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HST shares. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.