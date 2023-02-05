Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $58.47 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,916 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pool were worth $58,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Pool by 70.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 204.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.09.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $403.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $488.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.24.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

