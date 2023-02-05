Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,210 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $84,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

