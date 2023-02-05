Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113,345 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.50% of Tractor Supply worth $102,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $228.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.86. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

