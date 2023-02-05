Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Lowered to C$34.75 at Desjardins

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

