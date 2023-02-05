Alpha Finance Lab Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.58 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $128.40 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.65 or 0.01429476 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015013 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00037434 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000453 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.80 or 0.01702470 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

