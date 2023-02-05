Alpha Finance Lab Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $129.90 million and $3.27 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.20 or 0.01439486 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015036 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00037908 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.03 or 0.01690824 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

