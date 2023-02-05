American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 1.2% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,008,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,019,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,724,000 after purchasing an additional 90,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.83. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

