American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $108.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.18.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.6 %

AEP opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.